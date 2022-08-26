Highway Motor Freight to donate $1 lakh to Children’s Hospital Foundation

By CNBCTV18.COM

Highway Motor Freight will donate $1 lakh to Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

For the same, the company will organise a Barbecue fundraising event in September to collect money which would be donated for the good cause of helping the needy children undergoing treatment at the Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“A large number of children are unable to afford the treatment cost for various diseases and health disorders and we initiate to extend support to such children through our donated funds. Every year, we increase the donation money and this is a collective initiative of the complete team working at Highway Motor Freight," said Jass Dhillon, CEO at Highway Motor Freight.

Dhillon stated that CHFM is a unique organisation that has helped hundreds of needy children by judiciously using the funds donated by various organisations and individuals.

“This money which we will donate to CHFM will be elemental in adding to the infrastructure which includes live saving equipment and also to expand research which focuses on giving quality treatment to the children,” Dhillon added.