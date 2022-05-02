The timings for visitors at the famous Haji Ali Dargah located off the Worli coast here have been rescheduled on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday and the next two days in the wake of a forecast of high tide, a police official said on Monday.

The shrine will remain closed from 12.30 pm to 3 pm on Tuesday, 1.15 pm to 3.30 pm on Wednesday and from 2 pm to 4 pm on Thursday, an official from Tardeo police station said, adding that the dargah authorities have been informed about it.