©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

  • High tide forecast forces timing change at Haji Ali Dargah on Eid-ul-Fitr, other days; check schedule

High tide forecast forces timing change at Haji Ali Dargah on Eid-ul-Fitr, other days; check schedule

By PTI
The shrine will remain closed for visitors from 12.30 pm to 3 pm on Tuesday, the day of Eid-ul-Fitr. It will also remain shut from 1.15 pm to 3.30 pm on Wednesday and from 2 pm to 4 pm on Thursday.

The timings for visitors at the famous Haji Ali Dargah located off the Worli coast here have been rescheduled on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday and the next two days in the wake of a forecast of high tide, a police official said on Monday.

The shrine will remain closed from 12.30 pm to 3 pm on Tuesday, 1.15 pm to 3.30 pm on Wednesday and from 2 pm to 4 pm on Thursday, an official from Tardeo police station said, adding that the dargah authorities have been informed about it.

The decision has been taken for the safety of devotees. Heavy police security will be deployed outside the shrine's entry gate over the next three days, he said.

First Published:  IST
