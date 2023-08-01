High-level Panel to conduct inquiry into Mumbai-Jaipur Train shooting; accused to be produced in court on Tuesday

An investigation is underway into the shooting, including into the authenticity of a video that suggests this may have been a hate crime. Railway Police says accused RPF Constable Chetan Kumar Choudhary may be charged with more than just 4 counts of murder as the inquiry proceeds and more evidence is gathered and analysed.

A high-level committee headed by the Additional Director General (ADG) of the Railways Protection Force (RPF) has been constituted and tasked to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into Monday morning's killing of 4 people — three passengers and an Assistant Sub-Inspector of RPF — allegedly by a constable of the Railways Protection Force on board a Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express train near Palghar in Maharashtra.

The alleged culprit, who was arrested later in the morning at Mira Road in Mumbai by the Police with help from Government Railway Police and RPF officials, has been identified as Chetan Kumar Choudhary. He was in possession of a gun when he was apprehended. "At present, we have booked him under Sec 302 of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for murder), Railways Act, and Arms Act. He will be produced in court tomorrow.

Sources say the three passengers who were killed have been identified as Abdul Khadir Bhanpurwala, Mohammad Hussain, and Asgar Kai. Sources in the railways tell CNBC-TV18 that prima facie the three victims were chosen at random, and had had no prior engagement with the accused. "This morning the officer first shot his RPF colleague (escort in-charge Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena) dead and then moved to different coaches of the train and shot down three passengers," says a statement by the Railway Police. Sources add that ASI Meena was likely shot because he tried to stop constable Choudhary from harming passengers.

The investigation is still underway. The reasons behind the shootings are not clear as yet, though theories abound. While initial reports suggested that Choudhary may have been mentally unstable and prone to anger, an as yet unauthenticated video that has been doing the rounds on social media suggests the shootings may have been a hate crime, and that the victims may have been chosen for their religious beliefs.

We have chosen not to embed the video in this copy due to the disturbing visuals and audio in it. "We are checking the authenticity of the video. Based on that and other evidences we will decide if we need to add more sections," RPF Commissioner Ravindra Sisave told CNBC-TV18. We also learn that a forensic team has inspected the train and collected evidence, including a window pane which had a bullet track on it.