High inflation, low supplier price: Twin challenge of alcohol beverage companies

Many developing countries, including China, Argentina and Chile, have become production hubs for alcoholic beverages through right policy initiatives. India, too, has a comparative advantage in production of alcoholic beverages. Production increased by about 23 percent between 2015-16 and 2018-19, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. In 2021, the revenue from this sector amounts to $44,343 million.

A recent pan-India survey-based study on the alcoholic beverage sector by the author, titled Developing Principles for Regulation of Alcoholic Beverages Sector in India, found that a number of foreign and domestic companies have made a significant investment in the sector.

For example, as of 2020, Diageo India, had more than 50 manufacturing units (owned or contracted) across India, and Pernod Ricard India had 31 distilleries (owned and franchises or third-party contracts). Domestic players like Amrut Distilleries Pvt Ltd and John Distilleries Pvt Ltd. have received global recognition for whisky. The sector generates around 1.5 million direct and indirect employment and is among the top three tax revenue earnings of the state governments.

Export is small, but growing at a fast pace. There is a large and growing domestic market, with an estimated market size of $52.5 billion in 2020. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 percent between 2020 and 2023. Yet, the survey found that supplier sustenance in this growing market is a major concern, adversely impacting all industry players – big and small.

Alcobev Suppliers’ Challenges

Suppliers’ sustenance is questioned by erroneous policies of some states, which do not allow inflation adjusted pricing models. Unfortunately, unlike other FMCG products, where companies have the freedom to fix prices, in the case of alcoholic beverages, states have the freedom to implement their independent price control mechanisms, based on their priorities, as this sector is not under the ambit of the goods and services tax (GST). This creates variation in the pricing models and methodologies applied across states.

Taking the example of the suppliers’ price – also called ex-distillery price (EDP) – the survey found that states have varied approaches in fixing suppliers’ EDPs. For example, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan take the lowest EDP of the neighbouring states, while West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh take the lowest EDP pan-India. Sometimes the historical, lowest EDP does not change in years, due to factors beyond the suppliers’ control, and hence also does not consider the impact of growing inflation.

Focusing on inflation for a fast-moving segment of Indian made foreign liquor (whisky), between the FY 2020-21 and FY 2021-22, the cost of production per case increased by over Rs 57, with the cost of glass bottle itself rising by Rs 15 and shipper cartons by Rs 10. If this is the rise in cost in one year and mthe inimum EDP is fixed for several years, how can a producer survive?

The margins of producers are also reducing due to increases in other costs of being in business like high electricity and logistics costs. In other FMCG sectors, producers are allowed to pass on the inflation in costs to the consumer, but in the case of alcoholic beverages, in most cases, the states decide the final price of the product. This double whammy of a backward-looking policy of the lowest EDP, and the inability to pass on the cost increases to consumers due to a price ceiling, makes it difficult for a manufacturer to survive, even when the domestic and export markets are growing. Thus, India is not able to become a manufacturing hub unlike China, Argentina or Chile.

Policies are Driving up the Costs of Manufacturing

The high operating cost and growing inflation is also a result of policy. For example, there is a minimum support price for raw materials like sugarcane and grains. Manufacturers cannot get the GST benefits on input materials and services, and these stranded taxes further enhance costs. The alternative use of the alcoholic spirit in the national ethanol blending policy for cleaner fuel, and the regular increases in government-mandated procurement prices thereof, have also led to price inflation of this essential input for the alcoholic spirits sector.

At the same time, State governments are regularly increasing the fees on licenses, permissions, registrations, etc. For example, each label and each brand has to be registered in each state of its production and sale, adding to the cost. The survey found that this has adversely impacted the manufacturers’ ability to expand, generate new employment and increase exports.

How should EDP be Calculated?

Discussions with policymakers, and a review of the best practices of other countries, show that EDPs should be inflation-linked for supplier sustenance. The EDP may vary across states, depending on the prices of raw materials, utility costs, credit terms, or costs of doing business, but there is a need for the State Excise Departments to adopt a pragmatic and inflation-adjusted EDP formula rather than unreasonably mandating the lowest EDP nationally, or within the neighbouring states, without reference to the differing operating conditions between states.

This will not only ensure a viable operating environment for the industry it will also increase the revenue earning of the states and have other allied benefits like employment generation.

The author, Dr Arpita Mukerjee is Professor at Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER). The views expressed are personal.