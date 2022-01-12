Heylin Spark wins PR mandate of USA-based e-commerce marketing platform TargetBay

Heylin Spark has bagged the PR mandate of TargetBay, an e-commerce marketing platform headquartered in Atlanta, USA. Heylin Spark and TargetBay's collaboration will benefit the latter by raising and enhancing the brand's public awareness, the company said in a statement.

With this mandate, the agency will be managing all the media duties of the brand, its strategic PR and advocacy, product publicity, and reputation management. The services will be executed from the agency’s Delhi office.

TargetBay, founded in 2016, is an American one-stop SaaS customer engagement company known for its products: BayEngage, BayReviews, and BayAds.

Heylin Spark follows a data-driven approach such that their marketing campaigns and business strategies are derived after an in-depth data analysis. They add a human touch to every story they tell. They execute creative, disruptive, and seamlessly driven impactful PR campaigns that help brands gain maximum return on investment.

Commenting on the win, Shubham Sharma the CEO of Heylin Spark said, "We hope to leverage our enriched PR and strategic communications expertise to help TargetBay to accomplish their desired outputs.”

Narendar Rajagopalan, the Marketing Head of TargetBay said, “Our prior fruitful collaboration with the agency for our brand has led us to assign them the PR mandate of TargetBay. We truly believe that the team can help us gain the much-required momentum and successfully bring the best mileage, image, and business outcomes for TargetBay.”

Recently, Heylin Spark won multiple awards for The Best Branding and Marketing Agency in the Asia Pacific region from leading brands and industry bodies like the Asia Pacific Chamber of Commerce, APAC Insider, World Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, Ministry of MSME, Govt of India, etc.