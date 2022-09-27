    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Here's your chance to view the cheetahs from Namibia free — just win these MyGov contests

    Here’s your chance to view the cheetahs from Namibia free — just win these MyGov contests

    Here’s your chance to view the cheetahs from Namibia free — just win these MyGov contests
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    PM Modi has announced three exciting contests on the cheetah theme. The winners of the contest stand a chance to win a free trip to see the cheetahs in their new home.

    It has been more than a week since Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs brought from Namibia into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP). Now, PM Modi has announced three exciting contests on the cheetah theme. The winners of the contest stand a chance to win a free trip to see the cheetahs in their new home.

    In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, “While we eagerly await seeing the Cheetahs, here are three exciting contests on MyGov in which I urge you to take part.”

    What are the three contests?

    The contests concern the names for the various aspects of the cheetah reintroduction programme and the importance of treating animals well. The three contests are:

    1. Suggest a name for the cheetah reintroduction project.
    2. Suggest names for the cheetahs.
    3. Speak about the importance of treating animals well
      4. People from across the country can participate and stand a chance to win a trip to the Kuno National Park.

      How to participate?

      The three contests are available on the mygov website. The links to each contest have also been provided in the tweet by PM Modi.

      Also read: How Cheetahs got extinct from India, how the govt plans to bring them back

      Interested participants simply need to register on the MyGov portal, using their email ID or phone number, and provide basic details such as name and date of birth. Once registered, participants can log in and take part in the three contests.

      Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park is the new home of eight African cheetahs in India. The eight cheetahs were airlifted from Namibia and released in the wildlife sanctuary recently with much fanfare. They are currently under the supervision of experts and vets.

      The cheetah is the only large carnivore that got completely wiped out from India and was declared extinct in 1952. According to the Union Environment Ministry, the reintroduction campaign, named as ‘Project Cheetah,’ is the first time a large carnivorous species has been moved across continents to create a new population.

      Also read: Endangered Species Day 2022: All you need to know
      (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
