Here's why platform tickets at these Mumbai railway stations will cost more

Platform ticket prices have been hiked temporarily at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus by the Indian Railways’ Central Zone. The ticket prices have been revised for Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan and Panvel railway stations from Rs 10 to Rs 50 for the next 15 days (from May 9 to May 23). Officials have cited the misuse of Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) for the hike. Several cases of ACP have surfaced recently where people who came to drop off passengers pulled the chain because they stayed too late on the train as it started pulling away.

A total of 332 cases of Alarm Chain Pulling have been reported in the Mumbai division between April 1 and 30. Out of these only 53 cases had valid reasons and 279 cases were registered as unreasonable. The Railways said that several trains were delayed due to this.

“It is mostly those who come to drop off passengers and remain on the train after it starts pulling out of the station who are offenders of alarm chain pulling,” said Shivaji Sutar, Central Railways’ CRPO as per a media report.

About 188 offenders have been prosecuted under section 141 of the Indian Railway Act for pulling the alarm chain without sufficient or valid reason and an amount of Rs 94,000 has been collected as a penalty.

Unnecessary alarm chain pulling not only affects the running of the particular train but also has a cascading effect on other trains. In a suburban system like Mumbai Division, it results in the late running of Mail / Express and suburban trains affecting punctuality. The misuse of ACP for the convenience of one or few passengers also causes inconvenience to other passengers on the train.

The Railways have appealed to the passengers to reach the station 30 minutes early and use the battery-operated cars and wheelchairs for the movement of elderly and differently-abled persons to reach their desired coach on time to avoid resorting to ACP.