Here's what to expect from PM Modi’s US visit for Quad meet on September 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the United States, where he is expected to hold a series of meetings with top politicians and business leaders. He will be arriving in Washington DC on September 22.

On September 24, Modi will meet US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison and Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga in Washington as part of the Leaders’ Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework (Quad).

On September 25, the Prime Minister will attend the 76th UN General Assembly in New York.

He is scheduled meet the CEOs of a few top US companies on September 23. According to ANI, he is also likely to meet Apple chief Tim Cook, though officials are yet to confirm the meeting.

He is also expected to meet the Indian origin US Vice President Kamala Harris, ANI reported.

COVID vaccines

At the Quad meeting in Washington, the four world leaders are expected to discuss their strategy in combating COVID-19, promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific and addressing the climate crisis.

India is likely to be under pressure from the US to resume exports of COVID-19 vaccines that it had halted in March when the second wave of COVID-19 ravaged the country. In a virtual meeting in March, the Quad leaders had agreed to work closely on vaccines. However, India had temporarily halted exports when it was gripped by the second wave of infections. India is the largest manufacturers of low-cost Astra Zeneca shots.

Also, the four countries had announced a philanthropic vaccine initiative in which the US would fund and provide technology for production of a billion Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shots in India. Australia and Japan would be responsible for distribution in countries in the Indo-Pacific region by 2022. Though the plan is still on track, India locked horns with manufacturer Johnson & Johnson when it had refused to sign indemnity waivers for US-made vaccines.

Semiconductor supply chains

The four leaders are also likely to agree on steps to build secure semiconductor supply chains, according to reports by The Nikkei business daily. The Quad will ascertain their microchip supply capacities and also identify vulnerabilities, the daily said, citing a draft of the joint statement. The move is aimed at curtailing China’s growing prominence in technologies. The Quad is also likely to discuss the kind of 5G networks it will promote and data security and free flow of information.

Climate change

On the climate change front, the leaders are expected to discuss goals that would be listed in their nationally determined contributions (NDCs), such as plans for net-zero carbon emissions, ending coal usage in thermal power plants and renewable energy goals.

Role in Indo-Pacific region

India and Japan are also likely to be under pressure to maintain a peaceful and safer Indo-Pacific region by deterring China’s role. The Quad has been set up to build an open, free and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 at Wuhan and China’s growing military aggression in the western Pacific and the Sino-Indian border will have great ramifications on the future role of the Quad in the Indo-Pacific region.

UN General Assembly

Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly and also hold bilateral talks with various countries on the sidelines. This is the fourth time Modi will address the body since 2014. He will speak at the general debate on ‘building resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people and revitalise the United Nations.’

This will also be the first in-person meeting between Modi and Biden since the latter took charge in January. Modi had congratulated Biden when he was elected president and the two have virtually met twice before.