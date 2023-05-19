‘I beg you man …’ — what SRK wrote in alleged Whatsapp chats with Sameer Wankhede

'You are a good man. Please be kind to my son,' Shah Rukh Khan wrote to former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede in one of the alleged Whatsapp chats that the latter placed before the Bombay High Court. Read for more transcripts, accessed by CNBC-TV18, that Wankhede had shared with the court.

'My son doesn't deserve to be in jail like hardened criminal.. his spirit would be destroyed,' Shah Rukh Khan wrote to former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede in alleged Whatsapp chat.

In an interesting development in the alleged Rs 25-crore extortion case against former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief Sameer Wankhede — who was involved the Cordeila Cruise-Aryan Khan drug bust matter — an alleged WhatsApp chat between the officer and actor Shah Rukh Khan has surfaced, where the latter requests Wankhede not to keep his son Aryan in jail as it would "destroy his spirit."

Wankhede has attached the alleged chats between him and actor Shah Rukh Khan in his petition before the Bombay High Court where he is seeking relief to quash the CBI FIR against him accusing of allegedly trying to extort money from Aryan Khan, one of the accused held in drug bust case in October 2021. At the top of these chats is the name 'Shahrukh Khan.'

In the alleged chats, accessed by CNBC-TV18, dated October 14, 2021, — nearly 10 days after Aryan Khan's arrest — SRK wrote to Wankhede, "You are a good man. Please be kind to my son. My son will break as a human being. I can only plead and beg you as a father. Please. You promised you will reform my child. I would never stand in front of what you are doing. I have just believe in your goodness."

According to these chats, the actor is seen urging Wankhede not to let Aryan be in jail as it would "destroy his spirit." Khan also tells Wankhede that Aryan doesn't deserve to be in a jail like a hardened criminal. These are some of the messages that are seen in the chats that Sameer Wankhede has attached in his petition:

"Get your guys to go slow for Gods sake. I swear I will stand by you at all times to come and assist you with what all you are trying to achieve good. It's a man's promise and you know me enough to know I am good for it. I beg you to please have mercy in me and my family. We are a simple set of people and my son has been a bit wayward, but he doesn't deserve being in a jail like a hardened criminal. You also know that. Please have a heart man, please I beg you."

"I beg you man, please don't let him be in that jail. He will break as a human being. His spirit will be destroyed because of some vested people. You promised you will reform my child not put him in a place where he may come out completely battered and broken."

"If in any way without losing your integrity as an officer of law, you can help with whatever manner possible please. I will always be indebted. I don't know the technicalities but if the department in charge feels all is ok and to your satisfaction. If then your authority furnishes a ' short reply ' with whatever conditions your team may have. I promise you whatever cooperation you would need from him will be done to the best of his abilities. Just please consider this request favourably it will be a huge favour because the family just wants him home, and not get stamped with having been a convict in a notorious prison. It will really help with his future and that's why I am making this, beyond reasonable request as a father. I hope you consider it please, for his sake."

In his appeal before Bombay HC, Wankhede said the CBI action against him is an act of revenge. An urgent hearing at 2.30 pm has been allowed. On Thursday, May 18, the former NCB Mumbai zone chief skipped the CBI summons after he was granted protection from arrest by the Delhi High Court till May 22. The Delhi HC on May 17 granted Wankhede the liberty to approach the Bombay HC for further relief. In the Delhi High Court, he also sought a cross-FIR against NCB Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh.

Also Read: Big revelations against Sameer Wankhede in drug case ahead of urgent hearing in court today