English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsHere are the Whatsapp chats with Shah Rukh Khan that Sameer Wankhede produced in the court

Here are the Whatsapp chats with Shah Rukh Khan that Sameer Wankhede produced in the court

Here are the Whatsapp chats with Shah Rukh Khan that Sameer Wankhede produced in the court
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 19, 2023 5:53:56 PM IST (Updated)

'My son doesn't deserve to be in jail like hardened criminal.. his spirit would be destroyed,' says Shah Rukh Khan to former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede in one of the alleged Whatsapp chats that the latter placed before the Bombay High Court. Read for more transcripts, accessed by CNBC-TV18, that Wankhede had placed before the Bombay High Court.

'My son doesn't deserve to be in jail like hardened criminal.. his spirit would be destroyed,' Shah Rukh Khan wrote to former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede in alleged Whatsapp chat.

In an interesting development in the alleged Rs 25-crore extortion case against former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief Sameer Wankhede — who was involved the Cordeila Cruise-Aryan Khan drug bust matter — an alleged WhatsApp chat between the officer and actor Shah Rukh Khan has surfaced, where the latter requests Wankhede not to keep his son Aryan in jail as it would "destroy his spirit."
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X