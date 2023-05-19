Here are the Whatsapp chats with Shah Rukh Khan that Sameer Wankhede produced in the court

'My son doesn't deserve to be in jail like hardened criminal.. his spirit would be destroyed,' says Shah Rukh Khan to former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede in one of the alleged Whatsapp chats that the latter placed before the Bombay High Court. Read for more transcripts, accessed by CNBC-TV18, that Wankhede had placed before the Bombay High Court.

In an interesting development in the alleged Rs 25-crore extortion case against former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief Sameer Wankhede — who was involved the Cordeila Cruise-Aryan Khan drug bust matter — an alleged WhatsApp chat between the officer and actor Shah Rukh Khan has surfaced, where the latter requests Wankhede not to keep his son Aryan in jail as it would "destroy his spirit."