Here's the SOP for stranded Indians, people who need to travel abroad

The ministry of home affairs has released a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) for Indians who are stranded abroad and for the movement of people in India who are desirous of travelling abroad.

It is important to note that India will begin evacuating stranded Indians with effect from May 7 via special flights and naval ships. The special flights will take back the Indians who need to go to the country where a special flight has been scheduled.

Here is the standard operating procedure:

Firstly, this protocol is for those Indians who have travelled abroad before lockdown due to employment, studies, internship, tourism, business etc and are facing distress due to the prolonged period of lockdown and want to return to India immediately. This is also for those Indian nationals who want to visit India in case of a medical emergency or death of a family member.

1. Register yourself with the Indian missions in the country where you are stranded.

2. You will be brought back by non-scheduled passenger flights operated by civil aviation ministry and naval ships operated by department of military affairs. Only those staff and crew will be allowed to operate these flights and ships who have tested negative for COVID-19.

3. Priority will be given to compelling cases in distress, migrants, labourers who have been laid off, short-term visa holders, people with medical emergency, pregnant women, elderly, those who need to return due to death of a family member and students.

4. You will have to pay the cost of travel.

5. The ministry of external affairs will prepare ship-wise and flight-wise database of passengers on the basis of registrations received, including information on RT-PCR test taken by the passenger and its result. This database will be shared by the respective states and union territories.

6. External affairs ministry will designate state-wise nodal officers who will coordinate with nodal officers appointed by states and union territories.

7. Ministry of external affairs will display the date, place and time of arrival of ship or flight on its online digital platform with at least two days notice.

8. Travellers will have to provide a mandatory undertaking that they will stay in an institutional quarantine facility on arrival in India for minimum period of 14 days at their own cost.

9. At the time of boarding, ministry of external affairs will conduct thermal screening of passengers. Only asymptomatic people will be allowed to travel.

10. All health protocols need to be followed on flights and ships. Thermal screening will be carried out at arrivals as well.

11. You will be asked to download Arogya Setu application on your mobile phones.

12. Symptomatic passengers at arrivals will be taken to medical facility. Asymptomatic passengers will be taken to suitable institutional quarantine facility.

13. If asymptomatic passengers test negative after 14 days, then they will be allowed to go home but will have to self-monitor their health for another 14 days.

If you are in India but work abroad and need to travel immediately, here is what you should do

1. Firstly, only those people will be allowed to go abroad who are citizens of that country, or who hold visa of at least one year duration of that country, or green card or OCI card holder. In case of death of a family member or medical emergency, Indian nationals holding six months visa can also be allowed.

2. You have to apply to the civil aviation ministry or an agency designated by the aviation ministry for this purpose. Remember Air India will operate special flights during the first week so check with the airline.

3. Before confirming tickets, the civil aviation ministry will have to ensure that the destination country allows entry of such people in that country.

4. The travel will be on those special flights meant to bring back Indians stranded abroad.

5. The cost will be borne by the passenger.

6. Civil aviation ministry will ensure thermal screening before boarding. Only asymptomatic people will be allowed to board.