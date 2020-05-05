  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

Here's the SOP for stranded Indians, people who need to travel abroad

Updated : May 05, 2020 08:34 PM IST

External affairs ministry will designate state-wise nodal officers who will coordinate with nodal officers appointed by states and union territories.
Ministry of external affairs will display the date, place and time of arrival of ship or flight on its online digital platform with at least two days notice.
Here's the SOP for stranded Indians, people who need to travel abroad

You May Also Like

Govt to charge up to Rs 1 lakh to evacuate Indians stuck abroad

Govt to charge up to Rs 1 lakh to evacuate Indians stuck abroad

Special flights from London, San Francisco to cost Rs 50,000-Rs 1,00,000 per passenger

Special flights from London, San Francisco to cost Rs 50,000-Rs 1,00,000 per passenger

BofA Securities further downgrades banking sector, retains 'buy' on only 1 stock

BofA Securities further downgrades banking sector, retains 'buy' on only 1 stock

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement