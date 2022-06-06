Here's how yow can book 24 train tickets in a month

People can now book 24 train tickets in a month on the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and app if the user ID is linked to Aadhaar. Else, you can book only 12 tickets if Aadhaar is not linked, the Railways announced on Monday. So far, people were allowed to book 12 tickets a month if the account was linked to Aadhaar and six tickets if not connected.

"To facilitate passengers, Indian Railways has decided to increase the limit of booking maximum six tickets in a month to 12 tickets by a user ID which is not Aadhaar linked and the limit of booking maximum 12 tickets in a month to 24 tickets by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar," the ministry said in a statement.

Officials said this will be helpful for frequent travellers as well as those using the same account to book train tickets for family members.

Here's how to link Aadhaar with your IRCTC user ID:

Visit the official website of IRCTC

Enter the User ID and Password

Go to my profile tab and click on Aadhaar KYC

Add your Aadhaar Number and choose the Send OTP option

Enter the OTP and click on Verify

Once verified, KYC details will be on the screen