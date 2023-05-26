The lost gem came to PM Modi’s attention after notable classical dancer Dr Padma Subrahmanyam wrote a letter to him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will inaugurate the new Parliament Building complex in a special ceremony. The opening ceremony will be held in two phases and during the ceremony, the historic golden sceptre, 'Sengol', will be installed near the chair of the Speaker in Lok Sabha.

The story of the Sengol becoming a part of the special ceremony is interesting as it was brought to PM Modi’s attention after a classical dancer wrote a letter to him.

The credit of bringing this lost gem to the attention of the PM goes to notable classical dancer Dr Padma Subrahmanyam. She wrote a letter to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in 2021 highlighting the significance of the historic sceptre.