Here’s how Mumbaikars can now get 5 BEST bus rides for just Re 1

Mumbaikars can now avail 5 free bus rides in Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses for a mere Re 1. Travellers can avail this service through the ‘Chalo App’ of BEST. As per a Mumbai Live report, the ‘Super Save Scheme’ of the app will enable travellers to save money.

With the Super Saver offer, commuters need to buy a ‘one rupee pass’ and they can travel free any five bus rides across city within seven days. Travellers who avail the service on July 26 by paying Re 1 can take 5 bus trips free of cost only till August 1, 2022.

The Chalo app facilitates ticket booking, pass booking, tracking the live location of the BEST buses in Mumbai. BEST unveiled the app with a mission to facilitate seamless travel.

How to avail the Chalo App offer?

Travellers simply need to download the app and register to avail the offer within the app. After that, they can just inform the concerned conductor about the landing point and show him/her the e-ticket from the app on their mobile screen.

BEST’s Chalo App is offering this ‘Super Saver Scheme’ to encourage downloads and make travel seamless. “It is to make travel cashless,” said official to the Times of India.

Meanwhile, last week, BEST bus users faced commuting woes due to low bus turnout drivers of wet lease buses were not available. A section of wet lease bus drivers from the Wadala depot had been agitating for not getting their salaries on time. BEST authorities assured that the issues had been resolved and the services resumed shortly.