Liquor stores in Tamil Nadu re-opened on Saturday after the Supreme Court struck down the Madras High Court’s order that called for the closure of all shops in the state. Government-run TASMAC outlets — alcohol retail in Tamil Nadu enjoys state government monopoly — registered total sales of Rs 133.4 crore, on Sunday alone, according to a government release.

This sales number is beyond stunning, given that the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) notched up this figure despite liquor stores in Chennai and Thiruvallur remaining shut thanks to rising COVID-19 cases in these districts. For perspective, Karnataka’s liquor stores registered what now seems like relatively paltry sales of Rs 46 crore on day one of reopening.

Madurai tops sales charts

Leading the sales charge were TASMAC stores in Madurai with sales of Rs 34.8 crore, while Trichy (Rs 32.5 crore) and Coimbatore (Rs 30.6 crore), were not far behind. Salem did quite well too, registering liquor sales of Rs 29.6 crore. Bringing up the rear was Chennai’s adjoining districts, Kanchipuram and Chengalpet, together accounting for just Rs 5.6 crore.

Liquor stores in Tamil Nadu have had a rocky re-start, after the state government first ordered them open on May 7. While the government declared that all liquor stores in Chennai would remain shut, the Madras High Court ordered all stores shut barely a day later. In its order, the court said that rationing, online sales, and social distancing weren’t maintained at these stores.

The Tamil Nadu moved the Supreme Court against the verdict, only to have the apex court rule in its favour and order that TASMAC outlets be re-opened.

While the government was being cautious in re-opening of TASMAC outlets, with operating hours between 10 am and 5 pm, reports say that the closing time may be extended to 7 pm. The Government has also adopted a token system for the sale of liquor since re-opening, in order to ensure social distancing.