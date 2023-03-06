Here’s how govt officer Deepa Thakur challenged the gender bias

A fourth-generation bureaucrat, 41-year-old Deepa Thakur is no stranger to the life of a government officer. Currently serving as Deputy Secretary in the Maharashtra Women's Commission, Deepa says she's joined "the family business" — one started by her family when the British ruled India.

Thakur says, “You can say that I am a fourth-generation government officer. My grandfather’s aunt was education officer during British Era. My mother, father, everyone is a government officer. Because of this legacy I decided to join the service.”

Deepa's work is not like any that her family has done. On a daily basis, she deals with cases of women who have survived various crimes — ranging from domestic violence to dowry harassment to sexual crimes. A big hurdle for women, she says, is that gender equality is a concept that's often either ignored completely or exists only on paper. It's a bias she herself faced at the start of her career.

Thakur says, “I was aware of the gender bias before I joined the service. In fact, while answering a question on equality during my interview, I said that if I don't clear my exam in second attempt, there will be pressure on me to get married, but a man won't face that.”

Deepa believes it's the mindset that has to change, if social reforms are to truly take hold, and India is to become a country that walks the talk on equality. This is especially true, she says, for survivors of crimes against women — where empathy, compassion, and respect can tip the balance, and help ease the uphill battle these survivors face to reacclimate to life in society and overcome the trauma they have faced.

Thakur says, “Society should hear the woman's story, should support her and believe her.”

Deepa firmly believes that empathy, support and understanding is the key to deal with the survivors of crimes against women. Deepa says that the more we show collective compassion to women survivors, the further we move towards a society where women can live without fear and prejudice. And that's the key to a society free of gender bias and discrimination.