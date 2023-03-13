Here’s how Alok Kejriwal plans to change the lives of 18 million deaf people in India

Alok Kejriwal is a deaf businessman who is using his deafness as a superpower and is now on course to changing the lives of 18 million deaf people of the country. Kejriwal insists we use the word 'Deaf' to refer to him, over any other term. And this insistence is part of Kejriwal’s mission -- a mission of inclusiveness -- a mission to make the news, movies and other forms of content more accessible to the 1.8 crore deaf people in India.

Kejriwal, who runs an export business with a presence in over 60 countries, set up ISH News in 2018. ISH stands for India Signing Hands. Kejriwal said the idea arose from his frustration with how most mainstream news channels do not cater to the hearing impaired community.

"I wanted to do something for the deaf community. There was no accessibility for the deaf on news channels. Our news has subtitles, our staff is deaf and they use sign language. We also have voiceovers so that everyone can watch the news," he said.

His team at ISH News is busy making videos that use sign language to deliver the news in short clips online -- but he wants to expand this to movies... and open a door that has been closed to the hearing impaired for decades. ISH News also wants to translate nursery rhymes, web series and serials into sign language... but the response has been mixed.

"I am meeting producers now. But many are still reluctant. We hope that more people come on board with this idea," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal and his team have also collaborated with Ranveer Singh to trigger a conversation around creating content for the hearing impaired. "My favourite movie is Sholay. I have watched it 10 times,” he said.

But Kejriwal has a bigger message -- that society must move beyond just being sympathetic to the hearing impaired, and allow them more representation and better opportunities.

"People think that we are dumb! We are not. I would urge MNCs and policymakers to make information more accessible. In the US deaf people are given jobs. Deaf people are good in so many things, we are good drivers. We have the lowest rate of road accidents," he said.

This, he said, must start in classrooms... when the hearing impaired are not relegated to special schools, and can learn and play and grow with children who have their hearing.