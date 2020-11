Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) gas cylinder subscribers are now required to furnish a one-time password (OTP) to get their cylinders home delivered. As per the announcement, oil companies have implemented a Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) for the customers opting for home delivery of LPG.

Customers will get a code on their registered mobile number and successful delivery of LPG cylinders will only take place when the customers provide the OTP code to the delivery person.

The delivery of LPG cylinders will not be complete until the OTP is shared with the delivery executive. This OTP-based delivery system will, however, not apply to commercial cylinders.

If the customer's mobile number is not updated, the delivery executive will update it in real-time, following which the code will be generated.

It is recommended that customers keep crucial details, such as address and mobile number, updated before the DAC process is implemented to ensure the smooth delivery of LPG cylinders.