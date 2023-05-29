Here is how the Centre catered to Tamil seers invited for new Parliament building inauguration

The adheenam heads and ooduvars (Tamil singers) were brought in special flights for the inauguration ceremony of the New Parliament building.

The inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building was historic for many reasons, including the presence of pontiffs from 19 adheenams (mutts) of Tamil Nadu. The Central government brought the adheenam heads and ooduvars (Tamil singers) in a special flight for the ceremony and the handing over of the historic sceptre, Sengol, to the Prime Minister on Sunday.

The Tamil seers arrived in Delhi in two batches on chartered flights and were honoured by PM Modi at his residence.

The government had also ensured arrangements for the everyday rituals of the special guests for the three days, and assured future support, NDTV reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Adheenams are Shiva-worshipping mutts who follow the Tamil rituals of worship.

The adheenam heads, the junior pontiffs, their aides and officials of their mutts were brought to the national capital, and the Culture Ministry had assigned two people, one of which was Tamil speaking to help the special guests.

The food served to them on the flight and during their stay in a top hotel was entirely satvik, which was vegetarian food with no onion, garlic and certain spices. It was served with special consideration of their dietary restrictions and timings.

A special caterer was arranged to prepare the food after consulting each adheenam's head official separately.

M Kartikeyan, senior advocate associated with Dharmapuram mutt, told NDTV that the Centre had made sure that the flight carrying adheenam heads land before 4 pm so that they could perform the rituals of a special puja, which is done before the sunset.

The government has also promised to provide future support to the adheenams for their sustenance.

“Many ancient adheenams have vanished due to lack of support, which is why the PM calling and honouring us is going to enthuse our followers and even scale up our religious activities,” M Kartikeyan told NDTV.

According to him, the religious activities, followers, and a number of temples that a certain adheenam manages, decide its standing in the religious context.

The Sengol sceptre, which is marked as a symbol of righteousness and self-rule, was presented to PM Modi by six of the 19 adheenam heads - Dharmapuram, Madurai, Thiruvavadthurai, Kundrakudi, Perur and Velakurichi on Sunday during the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament.

It was then placed by PM Modi in the new parliament building, near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair.

Out of the six adheenams chosen to participate in the inaugural ceremony, four of them were among the eight of the 19 Saivite mutts that are believed to have a history of the existence of at least 400 years, or roots in ancient India.

The Centre made it clear that not just the oldest and most popular aadheenams but also the others were given importance. Each mutt delegation was not just given separate cars and large rooms but was also allowed to bring up to seven people for assistance as some of the pontiffs were old and needed help, the report added.

In the three days, the seers were also taken to historic temples of the national capital city before returning to Tamil Nadu.

While the move to bring the adheenams is considered an attempt by the Centre and the BJP to reinvigorate the Saivite traditions of Tamil Nadu, the opposition sees it as a move to appease the people of Tamil Nadu for the 2024 elections.