Here is how the Centre catered to Tamil seers invited for new Parliament building inauguration

The inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building was historic for many reasons, including the presence of pontiffs from 19 adheenams (mutts) of Tamil Nadu. The Central government brought the adheenam heads and ooduvars (Tamil singers) in a special flight for the ceremony and the handing over of the historic sceptre, Sengol, to the Prime Minister on Sunday.

The Tamil seers arrived in Delhi in two batches on chartered flights and were honoured by PM Modi at his residence.

The government had also ensured arrangements for the everyday rituals of the special guests for the three days, and assured future support, NDTV reported citing people familiar with the matter.