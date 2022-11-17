Illegal mining case: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren at ED office amid JMM protests — what’s happened so far

Reacting to the ED summon in illegal mining case, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said: "I'm a CM, manner in which summoning is being done makes it look like we're people who flee the country." He also hit out at the BJP and said that every conspiracy hatched against him will be thwarted.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state. Soren reached the ED office in Ranchi amid a protest by (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) JMM workers.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues
IST3 Min(s) Read
Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps
IST5 Min(s) Read
How did pharma companies fare in US in the September quarter
IST3 Min(s) Read
Meanwhile, visuals shared by news agency ANI showed JMM workers gathering in support of Soren at Morabadi ground. One of the supporters launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government and said, "The (Narendra) Modi government always betrays non-BJP states. Our CM said if he's guilty he should be arrested. Still the ED sent summon. Another supporter said the chief minister "is doing good work so he is being trapped."
J'khand: JMM workers gather in support of CM Hemant Soren at Morabadi ground"CM is doing good work so he is being trapped," says a supporter"Modi govt always betrays non-BJP states.Our CM said if he's guilty he should be arrested,still ED sent summon," says another supporter pic.twitter.com/EDJyf5Xw2s— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2022
In the wake of the protests, barricades were placed and adequate forces were deployed at locations from Morabadi ground to Ratu, Sahjanand chowk, Harmu, Agora chowk, Birsa chowk and Hinoo chowk. "Traffic diversions were done wherever necessary, especially on the airport route," Ranchi DC said ahead of the CM joining the ED probe in an illegal mining case.
Ranchi city SP Anshuman Kumar said, "We're making all arrangements, keeping in mind everything. We'll try to control all kinds of situations, whatever they may be. Whatever it is, the situation will be under control."
#WATCH | JMM supporters and party workers gather outside the CM residence in Ranchi, Jharkhand. CM Hemant Soren has been summoned by ED today in connection with illegal mining case. pic.twitter.com/c5Dxv0mTLo— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2022
ED grills Hemant Soren
Hemant Soren, who appeared before the ED on Thursday, had written to the federal probe agency earlier seeking to advance the date of appearance to November 16. The ED had then rejected his appeal.
The JMM leader was initially summoned by the ED on November 3, but he did not depose citing official engagements. He had then sought a three-week deferment of the summons. The CM was asked to appear at the ED office on Thursday for questioning and recording of his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Reacting to the ED summon in illegal mining case, Soren was quoted by ANI as saying: "I'm a CM, manner in which summoning is being done makes it look like we're people who flee the country." He, however, added that agencies should come to a concrete conclusion only after a detailed probe.
On Wednesday, Soren slammed the BJP and said that every conspiracy hatched against him will be thwarted. “by crook, they want to remove me from power. I will foil their conspiracy," he was quoted by PTI as saying.
What happened in the case so far
(With inputs from agencies, News 18)
(Edited by : Akriti Anand)
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!