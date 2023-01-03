Heliports in all districts will boost tourism, says Himachal Chief Minister Sukhu

Clearances have been given for social impact assessments to review the effects of infrastructure projects and other development interventions with regards to the expansion of Kangra-Gaggal Airport and the government will look into the prospect of increasing tourist stay in Dharamsala, he added.

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that heliports in all districts will boost tourism in the state. Within a year, Sukhu assured, efforts would be taken to guarantee that every district headquarters had a heliport.

Sukhu claimed the new institutions had been created without budget allocation to entice voters with an eye on the Assembly elections, when he was asked about de-notifying projects announced by the previous BJP administration after April 1, 2022.

The projects will be reviewed and the institutions opened according to need, he added.

Sukhu, who was accompanied by the Congress’ Himachal Pradesh co-incharge Tajinder Singh Bittu, was given a rousing welcome as he presided over the Abhar rally at Zorawar Stadium near Tapovan here.

"I heavily honour the massive mandate given by the people of Kangra in the assembly elections and I assure you that special focus would be laid on the development of the district in all spheres," he told reporters.

The chief minister is in Dharamsala to attend the three-day session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha from Wednesday.

The schedule for the three days includes administration of oaths to newly elected MLAs, election of the Speaker and the Governor’s address.

(With inputs from PTI)

