English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia News

Heliports in all districts will boost tourism, says Himachal Chief Minister Sukhu

Heliports in all districts will boost tourism, says Himachal Chief Minister Sukhu

Heliports in all districts will boost tourism, says Himachal Chief Minister Sukhu
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 3, 2023 5:42:55 PM IST (Published)

Clearances have been given for social impact assessments to review the effects of infrastructure projects and other development interventions with regards to the expansion of Kangra-Gaggal Airport and the government will look into the prospect of increasing tourist stay in Dharamsala, he added.

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that heliports in all districts will boost tourism in the state. Within a year, Sukhu assured, efforts would be taken to guarantee that every district headquarters had a heliport.

Recommended Articles

View All
Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

IST4 Min(s) Read

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

IST2 Min(s) Read

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

IST2 Min(s) Read


The government will investigate the possibility of boosting tourist stays in Dharamsala, and clearances have been provided for social impact assessments to examine the effects of infrastructure projects and other development initiatives in relation to the expansion of Kangra-Gaggal Airport, he said.
Sukhu claimed the new institutions had been created without budget allocation to entice voters with an eye on the Assembly elections, when he was asked about de-notifying projects announced by the previous BJP administration after April 1, 2022.
Also read: India’s Airline Landscape: What the year 2023 holds for the sector
The projects will be reviewed and the institutions opened according to need, he added.
Sukhu, who was accompanied by the Congress’ Himachal Pradesh co-incharge Tajinder Singh Bittu, was given a rousing welcome as he presided over the Abhar rally at Zorawar Stadium near Tapovan here.
"I heavily honour the massive mandate given by the people of Kangra in the assembly elections and I assure you that special focus would be laid on the development of the district in all spheres," he told reporters.
The chief minister is in Dharamsala to attend the three-day session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha from Wednesday.
The schedule for the three days includes administration of oaths to newly elected MLAs, election of the Speaker and the Governor’s address.
(With inputs from PTI)
Also read: Akasa Air to launch operations from Hyderabad to Bengaluru and Goa this month

Heliports in all districts will boost tourism, says Himachal Chief Minister Sukhu

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Himachal PradeshIndia Tourism

Previous Article

Ducati India records highest revenue in five years in 2022, to launch 9 new bikes in 2023

Next Article

CBI probe reveals 10 more high value loans were disbursed to Videocon group by ICICI in 2012-2016: Sources

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X