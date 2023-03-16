Indian Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, search operations on

The Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter was flying an operational sortie in Arunachal Pradesh's Bomdila, where it was reported to have lost contact around 9.15am with the ATC on Thursday.

An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter has crashed in Arunachal Pradesh's Mandala hillls area. The search operations for the two pilots have begun.

The Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter was flying an operational sortie in Arunachal Pradesh's Bomdila, where it was reported to have lost contact around 9.15am with the ATC on Thursday. It has reported to have crashed west of Bomdila, near Mandala. Search operations are on, said Lt Colonel Mahendra Rawat, the PRO of Defence in Guwahati, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Arunachal police said that search and rescue teams of the police and Army have left for the spot. No photographs are available at the moment as there is no signal in the area. The police said that the weather is extremely foggy and the visibility is also 5 metre.

On another note, on March 12, an IAF helicopter with 20 people on board had made an emergency landing in Jodhpur's Lohawat area due to a technical glitch. The helicopter had taken off from the Phalodi airbase in Jodhpur. It was allowed to take off an hour later after a technical team fixed the glitch.