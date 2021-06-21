Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in these states; IMD issues alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall alert in the coming days due to a low-pressure formation over southeast Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. This low-pressure formation is not due to the southwest monsoon, according to IMD.

Uttarakhand is expected to witness heavy rain in some parts due to a western disturbance.

Odisha is likely to expect light to moderate rainfall in the coming days with chances of thunderstorms and lightning at some places. Odisha has recorded 22 percent rainfall above normal in June and its overall distribution is also normal. Sundergarh district received 80mm rainfall with Balasore at 4mm and the capital city was only 0.1mm.

IMD has warned people not to take refuge under trees or in the open as the possibility of severe thunderstorms and cloud to ground lightning is high and it can result in fatalities too.

Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam, Manipur, and Mizoram are also expected to receive heavy rain with gusty winds up to 40 kmph.

In the west, Gujarat, Coastal Maharashtra, the Konkan belt along with Goa, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka along with Kerala will receive heavy rain. In the south, Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal too will experience gusty winds and possibilities of rainfall too.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the seas as strong winds (60 kmph) are likely over lakshwadeep, kerala, karnataka, Goa, coastal maharashtra and gujarat coasts. Also, squally weather over North Bay of Bengal.

As per a PTI report, Madhya Pradesh has already received 94 percent excess rainfall as of June 19 seven days ahead of its schedule and has already covered the entire state.

The IMD said that the southwest monsoon has slowed down to a large extent in the states of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab.

As per its bulletin, the slowdown was due to “large scale features are not favorable. The forecast wind pattern by the numerical models do not indicate any favorable condition for sustained rainfall over the region during the forecast period.”