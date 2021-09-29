Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in Mumbai, suburbs, says BMC

Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm is expected in Mumbai city and suburbs on Wednesday, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Moderate rains have lashed the financial capital and nearby areas.

The BMC said that the wind speed is expected to reach 30-40 kmph at isolated places. The forecast came even as at least ten deaths have been reported due to rain fury in central Maharashtra's Marathwada in the last 48 hours. Mumbai too received heavy showers during the day.

K S Hosalikar, senior scientist at IMD Mumbai, said, The remnants of Gulab cyclone will continue to have its impact on Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan with few places receiving extremely heavy rainfall. "The northern parts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra will receive more showers on Wednesday as well," he said."Extremely heavy rainfall" means precipitation of more than 204.5 mm in 24 hours.

There is a low-pressure area of the Gulab cyclone now. As it is moving towards the Arabian sea, its effect on Maharashtra will decrease from Thursday, he said.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and choppers were deployed in parts of Marathwada to rescue stranded people. One team of the State Disaster Response Force has also been deployed in the Jalgaon district in North Maharashtra, the official said.

A total of 564 people were rescued from rain and flood-hit areas in different districts. As many as 459 people were rescued from flood-affected areas in the last 48 hours across Osmanabad district and the NDRF deployed a helicopter to reach those stranded in floodwaters, officials said on Tuesday evening.

With inputs from PTI