Heavy snowfall disrupts air traffic at Srinagar airport; 41 flights cancelled

The air traffic to and from Kashmir was affected on Wednesday as all flights at the Srinagar airport were cancelled due to bad weather in the wake of heavy snowfall in the Valley, officials said.

"All flights of all airlines have been cancelled," said Kuldeep Singh, Director, Airport Authority of India (AAI), Srinagar airport.

All flights of all airlines have been cancelledThe passengers will be adjusted in the forthcoming flights in next available flightThere were total 41 cancellations including all sked flights — Srinagar Airport (@SrinagarAirport) February 23, 2022

The flight operations at the airport were affected due to bad weather and low visibility in the wake of heavy snowfall across the Valley. A total of 41 flights have been cancelled, he said.

The visibility was below 400 metres and the continuous snowfall made the operations impossible, he added.

Visibility is still 400MThe snowfall accumulation is continuousWe will wait for the snow fall to stop before taking decision on flight operationsPlease expect next update at 1030 — Srinagar Airport (@SrinagarAirport) February 23, 2022

Singh said the passengers of the cancelled flights will be adjusted on the next available flights.