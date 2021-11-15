Heavy rains lash Kerala; orange alert issued in 6 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in six districts of Kerala as heavy rains lash the state. These six districts are Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargode. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked people to be extra vigilant in view of the risk of landslides and other hazards due to the unseasonal rainfall.

Authorities and the public need to be extra vigilant in the event of heavy rains in Kerala as part of the westerly winds, he said. He said that people living in landslide and flood-prone areas will have to relocate to safer places or nearby relief camps as there is a possibility of widespread rains in the coming hours.

Vijayan added that it has been decided to limit the number of pilgrims to Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in the next three to four days due to the heavy rains . The ritualistic bathing in the river Pampa will not be allowed as its levels were dangerously high, spot booking will be stopped for the time, and changing dates of those who booked through virtual queue system will also be considered to control the flow of pilgrims, the release said

Several areas heavily waterlogged due to incessant rains in Upper Kuttanad, Kerala. pic.twitter.com/K2N4Hvtgj7 — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021 .

The heavy rains led to water levels in various dams in the state rising to the red alert mark, prompting the government to open one of the shutters of Cheruthoni dam of Idukki reservoir in the afternoon. Shutter number 3 of Cheruthoni dam was raised by 40 cms at 2 PM after the water level in the reservoir reached 2398.94 feet, close to the red alert mark of 2399.03 feet.

Incessant rains caused minor landslides and disruption of train services in some parts of the state. The IMD on Saturday had predicted extremely heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram, while very heavy rainfall was forecast for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts. Thunderstorms coupled with lightning are also very likely to occur at one or two places in the state till November 16, according to the IMD.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert denotes very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

With inputs from PTI