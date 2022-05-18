Two labourers died while many houses were flooded following heavy rainfall in Bengaluru late on Tuesday. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced a Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of the two deceased, as well as Rs 25,000 each for the houses damaged.

"Rs 5 lakh solatium to be given to families of two labourers who were found dead at a pipeline work site in West Bengaluru's Ullal," Bommai said.

"Rs 25,000 compensation to be given for houses which were flooded due to heavy rains in Bengaluru," Bommai said.

pic.twitter.com/XQ5LiyRURd— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

The two labourers were identified as Dev Vrat from Bihar and Ankit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh. They drowned after the water level suddenly rose inside a pipeline which they were laying in Ullal.

Another labourer, Trilok, got out of the Cauvery water pipeline in the nick of time.

Following the incident, police arrested the contractor for alleged negligence while an inquiry is on to find out the role of the site engineer.

'Completion of work relating to drains'

CM Bommai also ordered the completion of work relating to stormwater drains, as well as secondary and tertiary drains, in the city at the earliest. He also ordered the clearing of encroachments and bottlenecks affecting the flow of rainwater.

"I have already spoken to the Commissioner (BBMP) and engineers and have put the taskforce, home guards and SDRF to work to de-clog and pump the water out," Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru.

Bommai said the municipalcommissioner would be monitoring the work, and that he ordered the setting up of a control room.

"As rain is expected to continue for the next two-three days, directions have been given to take precautionary measures, especially in low-lying areas... preparations were made for the rainy season and drains cleaned, but there are some geographical reasons too," Bommaisaid.

"We have identified the bottlenecks and they will be cleared within this year; Rs 1,600 crore has been provided for it. There are also some low-lying areas where secondary and tertiary drains work is being taken up. Within one-and-a-half years, we will see to it that they are done," Bommai said.

More rains for in 24 hours: IMD

Karnataka witnessed a heavy downpour on Wednesday. As a result, there were waterlogging and traffic snarls in many parts of the city. Visuals from Kalappa Layout in Basavanagar in Bengaluru showed waterlogged streets and parking places following the rainfall.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Streets and parking places waterlogged in parts of Bengaluru following the rainfall here. Water also enters houses. Visuals from Kalappa Layout, Basavanagar in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/hlADx0bAds — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

Meanwhile, the meteorological department on Wednesday forecast more rains in Bengaluru in the next 24 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), many areas received 50 mm to 150 mm rain in the last 24 hours. Horamavu, Yelahanka, Vidyapeetha, Rajmahal, Nagapura, Sampangiramnagar, Vidyaranyapura, Banaswadi, Jakkur and Singasandra were among the worst-hit.

"While Horamavu reported 155 mm rainfall, Yelahanka and Vidyapeetha received 129 mm and 127 mm rains, respectively, the department said. Many trees were uprooted," the Bengaluru civic body was quoted as saying.

Scores of vehicles were submerged in the basements of some apartments in Horamavu, HSR Layout, Rajajinagar, Basaveshwaranagar and Neelasandra.

(With inputs from PTI)