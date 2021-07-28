Heavy rains expected this week in several states; IMD issues alert

Heavy rainfall is likely in several states of India, according to the latest weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The intense rain spell is expected to be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at several places, the weather agency added.

According to the IMD forecast, rains will continue to lash Delhi this week as well. The national capital has, so far, recorded 381 mm of rainfall in July, the highest for this month since 2003. Delhi received a record 100 mm rainfall in just three hours on Tuesday morning.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi and NCR," said IMD in a tweet on Wednesday.

28/07/2021: 10:25 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi , NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Loni Dehat, Noida, Dadri, Ballabhgarh, Ghaziabad) Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 28, 2021

Besides Delhi, the IMD has warned about heavy rain in several states including Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar on July 28-30.

The IMD added, "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar during July 27-30 and over East Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh during July 29-31."

The IMD’s regional met centre in Kolkata has predicted a strong likelihood of heavy to very heavy showers over districts of Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly, and East Burdwan on Wednesday.

Several areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goa are likely to receive "fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls" for the next two days, added IMD.

In its forecast for the western parts of the country including Rajasthan, the IMD said widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy fall is likely to continue over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours and reduce thereafter. It is likely to increase from July 30, it added.

The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts in Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning is likely in Sheopur Kalan, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Guna, Gwalior, Shivpuri, and Ashoknagar districts on July 28.

Rainfall is also likely over Punjab and Haryana during the next two to three days. Similarly, widespread rainfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Uttar Pradesh. Incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has triggered landslides in several areas of the hill state.

Meanwhile, a cloudburst claimed four lives in a remote village in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Four people were dead and around 40 others were reported missing.