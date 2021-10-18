Heavy rains expected in 13 districts of Uttarakhand, Char Dham yatra suspended

Devotees on Badrinath yatra have been stopped at Pandukeswar by the district administration in view of the red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Uttarakhand on Monday.

The Dehradun-unit of the IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rains accompanied by lightning, hail and high-speed winds (60-70 kmph) in 13 districts of Uttarakhand , including Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Tehri, Udham Singh Nagar, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, Almora, Nainital, Champawat, Bageshwar, and Pauri Garhwal.

The state was already under an orange alert from October 17 to October 19.

Following the red alert, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has asked police personnel and the state disaster response force (SDRF) to be on high alert at sensitive places.

"The agencies should be prepared to respond to any emergency arising out of the weather change. Response time should be less as much as possible with immediate relief for the affected people," said Dhami on Sunday.

Chamoli and Rudraprayag district officials have been advised to be extra cautious and take special care of pilgrims on Char Dham Yatra

The CM has asked the pilgrims to halt the yatra for the next two days. "I appeal to the pilgrims not to take the pilgrimage in the next two days as the route is expected to witness extremely heavy rain , especially in the hilly areas," the CM said.

On Sunday morning, around 16,000 pilgrims were at the Kedarnath shrine, Dhami added.

District administration at Chamoli has also banned mountaineering, trekking, and camping activities in high altitudes including the Nanda Devi biosphere reserve and the entire forest area of Gopeshwar till October 19. Visitors have been asked to stay back at Joshimath and Pandukeshwar until the weather condition improves.

Meanwhile, all schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres will remain closed on Monday across the state in view of the heavy rain alert by the MeT department.