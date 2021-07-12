Heavy rainfall leads to flash floods in Himachal Pradesh; landslide in Uttarakhand

Flash floods were reported in Bhagsu Nag, Dharamshala district of Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rainfall. The monsoon is wreaking havoc in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as flash floods, landslides were being reported.

In the video by ANI, floodwater swept through streets damaging the parked vehicles.

#WATCH Flash flood in Bhagsu Nag, Dharamshala due to heavy rainfall. #HimachalPradesh

(Video credit: SHO Mcleodganj Vipin Chaudhary) pic.twitter.com/SaFjg1MTl4 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

Two persons were reported missing in Kangra district due to heavy rain and flash floods. "We cannot say it's a cloud burst in Bhagsu Nag but initially, it's a flash flood case due to heavy rain," said Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal.

Visuals showed an overflowing Manjhi River that damaged around 10 shops in Dharamshala.

#WATCH Around 10 shops damaged as Manjhi River rages following heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala pic.twitter.com/m98H2O6Ank — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

In Shimla, National Highway was blocked near Jhakri in the Rampur area.

Himachal Pradesh | National Highway blocked near Jhakri in Rampur area of Shimla district following heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/MTvp8PiaPX — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

In Uttarakhand, debris blocked the movement on Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway 07 near Chamoli after heavy rainfall, ANI reported.