Heavy rainfall leads to flash floods in Himachal Pradesh; landslide in Uttarakhand

#WATCH Flash flood in Bhagsu Nag, Dharamshala due to heavy rainfall. #HimachalPradesh— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021
(Video credit: SHO Mcleodganj Vipin Chaudhary) pic.twitter.com/SaFjg1MTl4
#WATCH Around 10 shops damaged as Manjhi River rages following heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala pic.twitter.com/m98H2O6Ank— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021
Himachal Pradesh | National Highway blocked near Jhakri in Rampur area of Shimla district following heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/MTvp8PiaPX— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021
#WATCH | Debris blocks movement on Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway 07 near Chamoli after heavy rainfall in the Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/AwRMrFm6Mv— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021