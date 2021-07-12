Home

    • Heavy rainfall leads to flash floods in Himachal Pradesh; landslide in Uttarakhand

    Heavy rainfall leads to flash floods in Himachal Pradesh; landslide in Uttarakhand

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Two persons were reported missing in Kangra district due to heavy rain and flash floods. At least 10 shops were damaged as Manjhi River overflowed in Dharamshala district of Himachal.

    Flash floods were reported in Bhagsu Nag, Dharamshala district of Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rainfall. The monsoon is wreaking havoc in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as flash floods, landslides were being reported.
    In the video by ANI, floodwater swept through streets damaging the parked vehicles.
    Two persons were reported missing in Kangra district due to heavy rain and flash floods. "We cannot say it's a cloud burst in Bhagsu Nag but initially, it's a flash flood case due to heavy rain," said Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal.
    Visuals showed an overflowing Manjhi River that damaged around 10 shops in Dharamshala.
    In Shimla, National Highway was blocked near Jhakri in the Rampur area.
    In Uttarakhand, debris blocked the movement on Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway 07 near Chamoli after heavy rainfall, ANI reported.
