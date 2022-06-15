Heavy rainfall to continue in Northeast till June 19, red alert for Assam, Meghalaya

Assam, which is reeling under floods, and Meghalaya are likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall in the next four days. A red alert has also been issued in parts of Assam and Meghalaya on Wednesday and Thursday.

In its update on Tuesday, June 14, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Northeast India most of this week. It also said, "The gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 2-3⁰ C very likely over Northwest India during next three days and no significant change thereafter."

"Heavy rainfall (is also likely) over Nagaland and Manipur during 15th-18th June. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 15th & 16th June and over Assam and Meghalaya during next 5 days ," the weather department said.

Normal lives have been disrupted in Assam as the state continues to witnesses heavy showers leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts. The water level rose to 10 feet in some areas, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

Guwahati: Rickshaw-pullers wade through a flooded street after rains, in Guwahati, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (PTI Photo) Guwahati: Rickshaw-pullers wade through a flooded street after rains, in Guwahati, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

"NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) personnel were deployed for relief work in various parts of Guwahati battered by severe waterlogging," the report said. One person also died after his house got inundated, NDRF Inspector Gajendra Singh was quoted as saying.

As per the IMD, heavy rainfall might also occur over Jharkhand on June 16 and 17 and over Bihar on June 16 to 18.

"Fairly widespread/ widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next five days," it added.