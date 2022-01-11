Heavy rainfall alert in these states between January 11 and 13: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in four states -- Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar -- from January 11 to 13. Western disturbances are likely to hit the eastern region of India, the IMD said, issuing yellow and orange warnings in these states.

The IMD’s yellow alert warns of ‘severely bad weather’ for several days. The alert indicates that the weather could worsen, disrupting normal activities.

The weather department had already put Odisha under orange warning on January 11-12. The orange alert signifies 'extremely bad weather' that may lead to disruption of road and rail traffic and interrupt power supply.

“As western disturbance is moving further, central India and the eastern part of India, particularly Odisha, Jharkhand, Bengal and Bihar, will face heavy rainfall,” ANI quoted RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist at IMD, as saying.

Meanwhile, an IMD bulletin said thunderstorms with lightning or hail are likely to occur in Chhattisgarh on January 11, Vidarbha on January 13, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Telangana on 12, Jharkhand, Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal on 11, and over Odisha on January 11 and 13, IANS reported.

The department has warned of a cold wave in Northern India and dense fog in Rajasthan and Haryana.

In the Northeast, Arunachal Pradesh may witness scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall between January 11 and 13, the department said, adding that Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may see isolated to scattered rainfall on January 12 and 13.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe are likely to see light rainfall and thundershower during the next four to five days under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood.

Read Also |