Heavy rain to lash West Bengal, Northeast this week: IMD

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in five states in eastern and north-eastern India till July 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will result in humidity, heavy rain and thunderstorms in West Bengal’s sub-Himalayan region and the north-eastern states, the weather body added.

Heavy rain is expected in parts of Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya this week. IMD has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall for Assam and Meghalaya till June 30 with a three-day cumulative of 300+ mm and heavy to very heavy rainfall on the following two days.

Heavy rains are also expected in Arunachal Pradesh till July 1 while certain places in Sikkim may get extremely heavy rain on June 30 and July 1.

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to witness heavy to very heavy showers from June 30 to July 1. Several regions of Odisha may also receive heavy rain on the first day of the next month.

Meanwhile, IMD said that the easterly winds will get stronger resulting in rain along the Himalayan foothill regions of north Bihar, north Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand around July 1 and 2.

Certain areas in Bihar will witness heavy rain from June 29 to June 30 and very heavy rain on July 1. East UP could see heavy rainfall on July 1. The rivers in the region may also swell.

The southwest monsoon continues to pass through Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. According to the IMD, Haryana and western UP may witness strong surface winds on June 30 and July 1.

Western, north-western, and central India could see mild rainfall till July 1. Some of these areas may witness scattered thunderstorms with lightning, the weather body has said.