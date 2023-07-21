After the IMD issued a red alert, district administrations in Palghar and Thane have announced holidays for all schools and colleges for Friday and Saturday (July 21 and July 22).

The states of Maharashtra, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh have declared holiday for schools and other educational institutions on Friday due to heavy rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several districts in different states.

A red alert was issued by the Met department for Palghar and Raigad districts of Maharashtra while an orange alert was issued for Thane, Mumbai, and Ratnagiri districts.

The weather agency has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall across different parts of the country. Let us take a look at states that have declared holidays for schools and offices.

Maharashtra

After the IMD issued a red alert, district administrations in Palghar and Thane have announced holidays for all schools and colleges for Friday and Saturday (July 21 and July 22). The district administration also urged the people to stay inside and directed the local authorities to be prepared to provide any kind of help or relief to citizens if the weather deteriorated.

On Thursday, IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of Palghar and Thane districts in the next 48 hours.

Telangana

In view of the heavy rainfall, the Chief Minister's office in Telangana announced two-day holiday for schools on Friday and Saturday for all government offices and educational institutions that are situated in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Also, the Chief Minister has announced that the supply of essential services like medical facilities and food will continue during this period. The State Labour Department has also asked the private companies to declare holidays for their respective offices within the GHMC Limits.

Himachal Pradesh

All schools in Sangla and Nichar sub-divisions of Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed till July 22 due to the flash floods and landslides caused by heavy rain.

An order issued by the Deputy Commissioner on Thursday said that all the schools in these two sub-divisions will remain closed from July 20-22.

Other states

Several other states like Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan are likely to experience heavy to moderate rain in the coming days, according to IMD.

Meanwhile, the situation in Delhi is slowly normalising as the increased water level in Yamuna started receding to reach below danger mark. As on Friday morning, the water level of the river has reached 205.25 metre.