25 killed, 20 injured as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri district

By PTI

At least 25 people were killed and 20 others injured when a bus carrying around 45-50 members of a marriage party fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, police said on Wednesday. The bus was on its way to a village in Bironkhal from Laldhang when it met with the accident near Simri bend at around 7.30 pm on Tuesday, they said.

Rescue operations were carried out throughout the night, police said. Twenty people injured in the accident were pulled out of the mangled remains of the bus and rushed to hospitals, they added. Rescue operations were launched with the help of locals but the efforts of the rescuers were being hampered by darkness, it said. There is no arrangement of lights at the site of the accident and the villagers are struggling to rescue those stuck inside the bus with the help of the flashlights on their mobile phones, eyewitnesses said.

Officials rushed to the site of the accident. Ambulances, lighting and life-saving equipment were also rushed to the spot. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Disaster Management Authority office in Dehradun to assess the situation following the bus accident in Pauri.