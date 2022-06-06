Heatwave likely to prevail in parts of India; rainfall predicted in these states

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over parts of North-West, central and adjoining East India in the next three-four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

"Heatwave is very likely over Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, West Rajasthan, North Jharkhand and Vidarbha on June 6 and 7; over Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during June 6-8; over Punjab, Haryana-Delhi and Uttarakhand during June 6-9; over East Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on June 6," the IMD said.

Assam, Meghalaya, States which are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall during next five days are: Arunachal Pradesh Nagaland , Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

"Fairly widespread/ widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep; scattered over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and isolated activity over Telangana during the next five days," the IMD said.

It also said isolated or scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/gusty winds very likely to occur over Bihar , Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during next five days with isolated heavy rainfall. Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh are also likely to witness rainfall.

On Friday, temperatures in several parts of Vidarbha in Maharashtra had crossed 45 degrees Celsius, prompting the IMD to issue a heatwave warning for the region.