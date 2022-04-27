Heatwave conditions in over 10 states of central and northwest India

Heatwave conditions are set to send temperatures soaring from Wednesday in more than 10 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gujarat, and many more areas including Delhi, Haryana, Chhattisgarh may be hit by heatwave in the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Due to clear sky, the heat of the sun will increase, and the temperatures are set to rise gradually by 2 to 3 degrees in these regions.

Daytime temperatures in places in Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Odisha are set to rise gradually by 2 to 3 degrees during the heatwave

As per the IMD's release, heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Vidarbha and Odisha during the next five days, in Bihar and Jharkhand during April 27-29. While isolated pockets of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh will witness heatwave conditions during April 27-30 and May 1.

For Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail on April 28 -30 and May 1. Telangana will face similar conditions on April 27 and 28.

Dust storm warning

According to the IMD , a new western disturbance is becoming active, due to which there may be light isolated rainfall with dust storm, lightening and gusty winds over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on April 29.

Strong winds, thunderstorms and light rainfall are likely to occur over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between April 28 and May 1.

Rainfall

Meanwhile, under the influence of north-south trough and lower tropospheric levels over East India, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya may witness thunderstorms with strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph in the next five days.

Scattered rainfall may be seen over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura region, West Bengal, and Sikkim during the next 5 days as well.

Also, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya from April 27 to 30 and May 1. An isolated hailstorm is also likely to occur over Assam and Meghalaya on April 27.

In southern parts of the country, thunderstorms and scattered rainfall are very likely to occur over the next five days in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalaseema region.