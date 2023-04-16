Heatwave conditions in Bihar for 3-4 days, educational institutions to be shut in West Bengal for a week

All educational institutions in West Bengal will remain closed next week in the backdrop of "severe" heatwave conditions, the state's CM Mamata Banerjee said.

Several eastern states in India are facing heatwave-like conditions. Severe heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in Bihar in the next three-four days, according to a government weather bulletin. Meanwhile, all educational institutions in West Bengal will remain closed next week in the backdrop of "severe" heatwave conditions, the state's CM Mamata Banerjee said.

She said that in the past few days, children have been complaining of health issues including headaches after returning from school. "All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities will remain closed from Monday till Saturday next week, keeping in mind the severe heatwave conditions," she said, adding that she urged the private institutions to do the same as well.

The school education and higher education departments later clarified the closure due to heatwave will be effective across the state except in the hill areas

"I will also request people to avoid coming out in the sun from 12 pm to 4 pm," she said.

The school education and higher education departments later issued separate official notifications on the issue.

The West Bengal government had earlier announced preponing the summer vacation in state-run and aided schools by three weeks to May 2, except in the hill areas, due to the sweltering heat.

Most places in the state have been recording day temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius, and the met department has forecast that heatwave conditions will continue till April 19.

Bihar heatwave

In Bihar, the mercury crossed the 42 degrees Celsius mark in at least five places in the state. Aurangabad district recorded maximum temperature of 43 degree Celsius on Saturday.

A bulletin issued by the Bihar Mausam Sewa Kendra (BMSK) of the state government said severe heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in the next three-four days.

"People are advised to avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration. Besides, district authorities have also been advised to monitor the situation in their respective districts. Situation is being closely monitored by the state Disaster Management department," Bihar Disaster Management minister Shahnawaz said on Saturday.

Five districts recorded a maximum day temperature of 42 degrees Celsius or more on Saturday, maximum day temperature of 43 degrees Celsius was recorded in Aurangabad.

The districts that recorded 42 degree Celsius or more temperature on Saturday included: Dehri (42.8 degree Celsius), Patna (42.4 degree Celsius), Jamui (42.3 degree Celsius), Khagaria (42.2 degree Celsius) and Sheikhpura (42.1 degree Celsius).

Maximum temperature of 43.2 degree Celsius was recorded at Dehri block of Rohtas, Khizarsarai Block of Gaya and Warisaliganj of Nawada Districts on Friday.

Normal life in Odisha affected on Saturday

Meanwhile, normal life in Odisha was affected on Saturday as the heat wave condition prevailed, with at least 22 places recording temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, the met office said.

However, the India Meteorological Department predicted thunderstorms and rain for four days from Sunday.

.“Thunderstorm with lightening is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kalahahdi, Kandhamal and Keonjhar till 8.30am on Monday,” the IMD said.

With PTI inputs