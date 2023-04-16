Eight people die of heat stroke after attending Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Navi Mumbai

During the ceremony, many people complained of dizziness and exhaustion. The affected persons were taken to the hospital. Of them eight people succumbed to heat stroke. The Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony was also attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

As many as eight people died due to a heat stroke in Navi Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, while attending the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony, which was also attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

Shah was distributing the awards at the ceremony.

The function was being held on a 306 acre ground. The crowd had started gathering since last night and the event started today morning around 11.30am. People had also been complaining of lack of proper water arrangements. Since last night, the localities nearby were serving water to the attendees.

Over 120 people had suffered from health issues related to the heat such as dehydration because of the constant exposure to the sun. Most of the attendees were also standing directly under the sunlight, without any shade.

Around 13 of these 120 people had been admitted to the hospitals, following which eight of them died.