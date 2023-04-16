Eight people die of heat stroke after attending Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Navi Mumbai

1 Min(s) Read
During the ceremony, many people complained of dizziness and exhaustion. The affected persons were taken to the hospital. Of them eight people succumbed to heat stroke. The Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony was also attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.
As many as eight people died due to a heat stroke in Navi Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, while attending the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony, which was also attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen
Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance
Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge
Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
During the ceremony, many people complained of dizziness and exhaustion. The affected persons were taken to the hospital. Of them eight people succumbed to heat stroke.
Shah was distributing the awards at the ceremony.
The function was being held on a 306 acre ground. The crowd had started gathering since last night and the event started today morning around 11.30am. People had also been complaining of lack of proper water arrangements. Since last night, the localities nearby were serving water to the attendees.
Over 120 people had suffered from health issues related to the heat such as dehydration because of the constant exposure to the sun. Most of the attendees were also standing directly under the sunlight, without any shade.
Around 13 of these 120 people had been admitted to the hospitals, following which eight of them died.
First Published: Apr 16, 2023 8:13 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!