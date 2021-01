A 42-year-old healthcare worker died 16 hours after taking the first dosage of COVID-19 vaccine in Nirmal district of Telangana.

According to the statement released by the Telangana Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare, the healthcare worker developed chest pain in the wee hours of Wednesday (January 20). He was taken to the district hospital at 5.30 am where the doctors declared him brought dead.

He was vaccinated at 11.30 am on Tuesday (January 19) in Kuntala PHC, Nirmal district.

“As per guidelines, postmortem will be conducted by a team of doctors. The district AEFI committee is examining the matter and will submit a report to the state AEFI committee," the statement said.