  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
The 2020 stocks: 4 smallcaps double investor wealth
Asian stocks drop after wall street's tech rally stumbles
Oil prices edge up on stimulus support despite ample supplies
Is Rupee on it’s way towards 73 per dollar?
Home India
India

Healthcare experts call for urgent action to address COVID impact on national nutrition mission

Updated : September 05, 2020 11:53 AM IST

Food security allowances whose provision exists under the midday meal scheme can be implemented, either by way of direct cash benefit transfer or food vouchers.
Vouchers have an added benefit as compared to cash that we can ensured to some degree that it will be used for food only.
Healthcare experts call for urgent action to address COVID impact on national nutrition mission

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Jubilant Life Sciences Q1 net profit declines 52% to Rs 88 crore

Jubilant Life Sciences Q1 net profit declines 52% to Rs 88 crore

Norway's Orkla acquires majority stake in Kochi-based Eastern Condiments for Rs 1,356 crore

Norway's Orkla acquires majority stake in Kochi-based Eastern Condiments for Rs 1,356 crore

Retail segment growth propelled by essential commodities; average bill value surges 1.5 times post unlock

Retail segment growth propelled by essential commodities; average bill value surges 1.5 times post unlock

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement