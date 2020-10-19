India HC makes Durga puja pandals in Bengal out of bounds for people amid COVID crisis Updated : October 19, 2020 09:15 PM IST West Bengal has reported over 3.2 lakh COVID-19 cases and more than 6,000 deaths from the viral disease so far. The high court order comes amid red flags raised by medical experts and epidemiologists about a possible exponential spread of the pandemic in West Bengal. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.