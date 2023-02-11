HC judge in Madhya Pradesh billed for 57 litres of petrol when his car tank capacity is 50 litres

The incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on February 9, where the Mokha Petrol Pump allegedly created a receipt for 57.43 litres of petrol in a car with a tank capacity of 50 litres

With petrol prices remaining well over Rs 100 a litre in many parts of the country, many people have taken to be more conservative with their vehicle’s fuel consumption. So, when a High Court judge was billed for 57 litres of petrol when his car’s fuel tank capacity is 50 litres, he was obviously shocked.

The incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on February 9, where the Mokha Petrol Pump allegedly created a receipt for 57.43 litres of petrol in a car with a tank capacity of 50 litres. Immediately calling attention to the ongoing scam at the petrol pump, the High Court Justice filed a report with the district administration. The Assistant Collector cum Sub Divisional Magistrate, PK Sengupta, sealed the petrol pump.

Sengupta has now ordered a probe into all petrol pumps in the area to ensure that such actions were not being repeated at other fuel pumps. A four-member joint committee has been formed consisting of officials from the petroleum companies, Food-Civil Supplies department and Naptol department, said Kamlesh Tandekar, Food and Civil Supplies District Controller.

The committee will be supervising the probe into the petrol pump and will keep an eye on other fuel pumps to ensure proper quality and billing practices are being observed. Petrol price in Jabalpur has hovered around Rs 108 over the past 10 days, according to data from NDTV.

Petrol scams of all types are common in India, with the most common being short fuelling and fraudulent bills. Short fuelling is a common petrol scam in India where petrol pump attendants provide less fuel than what is paid for by not resetting the meter to zero or through other dubious tactics. The second way that scams occur is when petrol pumps provide fraudulent bills by tweaking fuel-dispensing machines chips that display how much petrol is being pumped.