Impacted by Trump's travel ban? Now, you can reapply for H-1B visa Updated : April 05, 2021 01:23 PM IST The Joe Biden administration has asked H-1B applicants impacted by last year's travel ban to submit a fresh application From April 1, selected applicants can file their petitions for an H-1B visa, which, if accepted, will allow them to work in the US from October 1 Published : April 05, 2021 01:04 PM IST