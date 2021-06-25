Have cancelled Class 12 board exam, will declare results by July 31: AP govt tells SC

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Andhra Pradesh government on Friday told the Supreme Court that it has cancelled the Class 12 examination which was to be conducted by the state board and would declare the result of the internal assessment by July 31.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,165.25
|52.10
|4.68
|Axis Bank
|761.35
|22.20
|3.00
|SBI
|428.80
|11.60
|2.78
|ICICI Bank
|649.00
|14.95
|2.36
|Hindalco
|375.90
|6.85
|1.86
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2000
|0.0400
|0.05
|Euro-Rupee
|88.6060
|0.1090
|0.12
|Pound-Rupee
|103.1480
|-0.1250
|-0.12
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6697
|0.0009
|0.15