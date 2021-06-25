Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • india>
    • Have cancelled Class 12 board exam, will declare results by July 31: AP govt tells SC

    Have cancelled Class 12 board exam, will declare results by July 31: AP govt tells SC

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Andhra Pradesh government on Friday told the Supreme Court that it has cancelled the Class 12 examination which was to be conducted by the state board and would declare the result of the internal assessment by July 31.

    Have cancelled Class 12 board exam, will declare results by July 31: AP govt tells SC
    Tags
    Next Article

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra 1st Indian state to reach 3 crore COVID-19 vaccine milestone

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,165.25 52.10 4.68
    Axis Bank761.35 22.20 3.00
    SBI428.80 11.60 2.78
    ICICI Bank649.00 14.95 2.36
    Hindalco375.90 6.85 1.86
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,165.00 51.75 4.65
    Axis Bank761.35 22.30 3.02
    SBI428.75 11.65 2.79
    ICICI Bank648.65 14.85 2.34
    Maruti Suzuki7,643.70 114.10 1.52
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,165.25 52.10
    Axis Bank761.35 22.20
    SBI428.80 11.60
    ICICI Bank649.00 14.95
    Hindalco375.90 6.85
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,165.00 51.75
    Axis Bank761.35 22.30
    SBI428.75 11.65
    ICICI Bank648.65 14.85
    Maruti Suzuki7,643.70 114.10

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.20000.04000.05
    Euro-Rupee88.60600.10900.12
    Pound-Rupee103.1480-0.1250-0.12
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66970.00090.15
    View More