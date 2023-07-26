Hattee community in Himachal Pradesh gets ST status — what does it mean | Explained

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill 2022 follows the recommendations of the Himachal Pradesh government that Hattee community be included in the list of Scheduled Tribes in respect of the state. After the inclusion, the Hattee community will be entitled to various benefits and opportunities, fostering their overall development and welfare.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill 2022, which gives the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Hattee community in Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh.

The bill received approval in the Lok Sabha on December 16, 2022 and has now been passed in the Upper House by a voice vote. It follows the recommendations of the Himachal Pradesh government that Hattee community be included in the list of Scheduled Tribes in respect of the state.

Who are Hattees?

The Hattees are a closely-knit community known for their traditional occupation of selling homegrown crops, vegetables, meat, and wool in small-town markets called 'haat'.

Their homeland spans the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border, specifically in the basin of the Giri and Tons rivers, both tributaries of the Yamuna. The Tons river demarcates the border between the two states. Presently, the estimated population of the Hattees stands at around 3 lakh.

What are their demands?

The prominent Hattee community living in Trans-Giri region has been demanding for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for over five years. The inclusion of the Hattees in the ST list aims to uplift their socio-economic status and address educational and employment disparities in the Kamrau, Sangrah, and Shilliai areas of Himachal Pradesh.

The demand of the community dates back to 1967 when tribal status was granted to people living in Jaunsar Bawar, Uttarakhand, which shares a border with the Sirmaur district. The inclusion of the Hattees in the ST list aims to uplift their socio-economic status and address educational and employment disparities in the Kamrau, Sangrah, and Shilliai areas of Himachal Pradesh.

What is Scheduled Tribes Status and its benefit for Hattee community

STs are communities that are recognized as backward tribes living in specific areas in India. As per the Census of 1931, STs are "backward tribes" residing in specific geographical areas designated as "Excluded" and "Partially Excluded" regions.

Recently, the government approved the inclusion of several communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST). These communities from Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, have been demanding the ST status for a very long period of time.

The Constitution of India does not explicitly define the criteria for the recognition of Scheduled Tribes. Initially, after independence, the definition used was based on the data from the Census of 1931. However, Article 366(25) of the Constitution provides the process for defining Scheduled Tribes, stating that they are deemed to be tribes or tribal communities, or parts of such groups, as specified under Article 342 for the purposes of the Constitution.

The Constitution also contains specific provisions for the administration and control of Scheduled Areas and Scheduled Tribes.

The passage of the bill in Rajya Sabha is seen as a significant step towards fulfilling the Hattee community's long-standing demand for recognition and representation in the Scheduled Tribes category. After the inclusion, the Hattee community will be entitled to various benefits and opportunities, fostering their overall development and welfare.

Piloting the bill, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said the bill provides justice to the Hattee community of Trans Giri area of Sirmour district. He noted that with the passage of the bill, the ST population in Himachal Pradesh will go up to 5.5 lakh from 3.5 lakh currently.

He further said the Odisha government had sent a list of 169 communities to consider for ST status but the Central government has sought further information regarding 81 communities.

Taking part in the discussion, Mamata Mahanta (BJD) supported the legislation saying the Hattee community has been demanding for this for a long time but said by just including the community in the ST list will not benefit them and efforts have to be made to provide them higher education and for their economic development. BJP members Sikander Kumar, Sumer Singh Solanki, Ramilaben Becharbhai Bara, Kalpana Saini supported the bill saying it reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s "sabka saath sabka vikas" motto.