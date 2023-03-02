English
Hathras rape-murder case: UP Court acquits three accused, convicts one for culpable homicide

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 2, 2023 9:29:53 PM IST (Published)

In a major development in the Hathras rape and murder case of a 19-year-old Dalit girl, a special court in Uttar Pradesh has acquitted three accused and convicted one.
The four accused Sandeep (20), Ravi (35), Luv Kush (23), and Ramu (26) were produced before the court.
The accused, Ramu, Lavkush, and Ravi, have been acquitted, while Sandeep has been convicted for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and for offences under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The victim, a 19-year-old Dalit girl, was gang-raped on September 14, 2020, in Hathras, and subsequently, she succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29.
Also Read: Delhi court sets conditions for Manish Sisodia's 5-day CBI custody
The incident had garnered nationwide attention and had led to public outrage, as the UP Police and administration had allegedly cremated the victim's body forcefully without the family's consent or their presence, in the dead of the night.
The Allahabad High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the forced cremation and gang-rape on October 1, 2020, and subsequently, on October 10, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
"The incidents which took place after the death of the victim on 29.09.2020 leading up to her cremation, as alleged, have shocked our conscience, therefore, we are taking suo moto cognisance of the same," the High Court had noted.
The CBI had filed the charge-sheet against all four accused men in December 2020. Meanwhile, several public interest litigations were filed before the Supreme Court, seeking an independent, monitored probe and witness protection, among other reliefs. The High Court had noted that the incidents which took place after the victim's death leading up to her cremation had "shocked our conscience."
 
Hathras gangrape caseUP court

